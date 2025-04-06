ISSF World Cup 2025: India’s Sift Kaur Samra wins gold, Esha Singh bags silver

Buenos Aires: In shooting, India’s Sift Kaur Samra won gold medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3-positions at the ISSF World Cup 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Meanwhile, Esha Singh won a silver medal in the women’s 25m pistol event. This was Esha Singh’s first medal at an ISSF World Cup. The 20-year-old, however, has won individual silvers in both the women’s 10m and 25m air pistol events at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

India has so far won a gold, a silver and a bronze medal in the ISSF World Cup 2025. Asian Games medallist shooter Chain Singh secured bronze in the men’s event, opening India’s medal account at the competition.

Also Read: Steps to delete emails in bulk in Gmail

The results: Women: 25m sports pistol: 1. Sun Yujie (Chn) 38 (578); 2. Esha Singh 35 (579); 3. Feng Sixuan (Chn) 30 (584); 6. Manu Bhaker 20 (585); 13. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 576. 50m rifle 3-position: 1. Sift Kaur Samra 458.6 (590); 2. Anita Mangold (Ger) 455.3 (587); 3. Arina Altukhova (Kaz) 445.9 (588); 21. Ashi Chouksey 579; 32. Shriyanka Sadangi 572. RPO: Manini Kaushik 582; Nischal 576.