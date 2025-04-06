Market capitalisation of 9 of the top 10 most valued firms fell by Rs 2.9 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market capitalisation (mcap) of 9 out of the top-10 most valued Indian companies plunged Rs 2,94,170.16 crore in April’s first week. The BSE Sensex fell by 2,050.23 points or 2.64% in this period, while the NSE Nifty shed 614.8 points or 2.61%.

Among the top-10 companies by market capitalisation, only Bharti Airtel managed to end the week higher while the rest saw their valuations decline significantly.

Market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined by a massive Rs 1.10 lakh crore, bringing its total market capitalisation down to Rs 11.93 lakh crore. Reliance Industries Limited, the most valued company in the country, lose Rs 95,132 crore and ended the week with a valuation of Rs 16.30 lakh crore. Infosys also witnessed a sharp erosion of Rs 49,050 crore, with its mcap now at Rs 6.03 lakh crore.

Bajaj Finance saw a decline of over Rs 14,000 crore, followed by ICICI Bank which lost Rs 9,503 crore. HDFC Bank’s valuation dipped by Rs 8,800 crore, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd shed around Rs 3,500 crore.

State Bank of India lost Rs 3,391 crore, and ITC registered a marginal fall of Rs 312 crore. Bharti Airtel, on the other hand, gained Rs 7,013 crore in market value, taking its mcap close to Rs 10 lakh crore.

However, despite the losses, Reliance Industries retained its top spot among the most valued companies, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.