Nintendo unveils new gaming console

Mumbai: Nintendo unveiled the Nintendo Switch 2 in a Direct presentation. The Nintendo Switch 2 is priced at $449.99 (roughly Rs. 38,500) in the US for the sole 256GB storage option. The console will also be available in a bundle with a brand-new Mario Kart title, called Mario Kart World. The Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle will sell for a suggested retail price of $499.99 (roughly Rs. 42,725) in the US. The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5, 2025.

Just like the original Nintendo Switch, the Switch 2 will not officially launch in the Indian market. Import units of the console, however, should be available after launch on online retailers like Amazon.

The Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch 1080p LCD display that supports HDR and 120fps gameplay. The console supports up to 4k resolution in docked mode. The Switch 2 sports the same thickness as its predecessor, coming in at 13.9mm thick.

The Switch 2 will come with 256GB of internal storage, which will be expandable via microSD Express cards. As confirmed earlier, the console will be backwards compatible with Nintendo Switch digital and physical games.

While Nintendo has not revealed specifics yet, a press release confirms the Switch 2 will feature “significantly improved CPU and GPU performance over Nintendo Switch.” The hybrid console will also support 3D audio in handheld and tabletop modes.

The Nintendo Switch 2 also boasts of a host of social features, all of which can be accessed via a new dedicated ‘C’ button on the right Joy-Con. The new online communication feature, dubbed GameChat, will allow players to talk to other players online while gaming, much like Discord and native chat options available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The ‘C’ button will bring up the GameChat menu and will allow up to four players to share their gameplay screens. Nintendo will also sell a Nintendo Switch 2 camera separately that connects to the console via USB Type-C port to enable video chat.

The Switch 2 sports a new adjustable stand on the rear and two USB Type-C ports — one at the bottom and the other at the top of the console. The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with the same game card slot present on its predecessor.