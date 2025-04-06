Over 3.24 lakh individuals filed tax returns till March 31

Mumbai: 3.24 lakh individuals filed their income tax return for over Rs1 crore before March 31, 2025. Out of these, a total of 2.97 lakh individuals filed their tax return for income between Rs 1 to 5 crore. Taxpayers who filed their income tax returns (ITR) between Rs 5-10 crore are 16,797 and those who filed their income tax returns for more than Rs 10 crore are 10,184.

The overall data including companies, firms, HUFs, trusts, association of persons, government bodies and local authorities, total number of tax filers who filed over Rs 1 crore return are over 4.68 lakh. These include over 3.89 lakh whose income was in the range of Rs 1-5 crore.

Over 36,000 had their income in the range of Rs 5-10 crore and 43,000 had their income above Rs 10 crore. There are a total of 14.01 crore registered users on the income tax India website. Out of these, individual users are 12.91 crore.

Also Read: ISSF World Cup 2025: India’s Sift Kaur Samra wins gold, Esha Singh bags silver

Total number of individual users who are registered and who have linked their Aadhaar are over 11.86 crore. Total number of returns filed upto March 31 during FY 2024-25 are 9.19 crore and number of e-verified returns stand at 8.64 crore.

There has been considerable growth in the number of income tax returns filed in FY25 over FY24 with respect to ITR forms i.e., ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3, ITR-4 and ITR-5. With respect to ITR-2, there was a growth of 34.69 percent in FY 2025. For ITR-1, there was a marginal increase of 0.54 percent, and for ITR-3, there was 16.66 percent increase. Overall, there was 7.81 percent growth when all income tax forms are viewed cumulatively.