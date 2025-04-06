Sena claims BookMyShow drops comedian Kunal Kamra from artist list

BookMyShow has removed stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from its artist listings following backlash from the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The controversy stemmed from a joke Kamra made during a performance in Mumbai, where he indirectly referred to Shinde as a “traitor” for parting ways with the Shiv Sena and aligning with the BJP. The remark sparked outrage among Shiv Sena supporters.

Rahul Kanal, Shiv Sena’s social media head, confirmed the removal through a post on social media, thanking BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani for delisting Kamra and aligning with what he described as “pure entertainment” values. Kanal expressed appreciation for the platform’s sensitivity and swift response, highlighting that Kamra’s name had also been removed from the site’s search history. He emphasized that while Mumbai respects diverse art forms, it does not tolerate personal political attacks disguised as humor.

In response to the comedian’s joke, Shiv Sena workers vandalized the performance venue and lodged multiple complaints against Kamra. Three FIRs have been registered against him at the Khar Police Station, based on complaints from individuals in Jalgaon, Nashik, and a hotelier. However, the Madras High Court has granted Kamra interim protection from arrest in connection with these cases.