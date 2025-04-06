West Bengal Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely in Select Areas

Twin low-pressure systems are expected to develop in the Bay of Bengal during April, raising the possibility of thunderstorms and potentially even a severe cyclone. While the Meteorological Department hasn’t confirmed the exact impact on West Bengal yet, these systems are being closely monitored. On Sunday, Kolkata is likely to experience temperatures between 37°C and 28°C.

The Alipore Meteorological Office has forecast rain and storms across several districts in South Bengal until April 8. Rainfall is also expected in parts of North-East India, and the weather department has indicated that the rainfall this April will be above average. These weather conditions are expected to bring relief from the summer heat but may also disrupt normal life.

Additionally, North Bengal may also experience showers, accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms. The Alipore forecast warns of the potential for hailstorms across various parts of the state due to the twin low-pressure systems, signaling a volatile weather pattern for West Bengal and neighboring regions.