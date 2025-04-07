IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Sambhajinagar after woman dies onboard

An IndiGo flight traveling from Mumbai to Varanasi made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Chikalthana Airport on Sunday night after an 89-year-old woman, Sushila Devi from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, fell seriously ill during the journey. The incident prompted immediate response from airport authorities.

According to officials, the flight touched down around 10 PM due to the mid-air medical emergency. Despite the swift landing and the presence of a medical team on standby, the woman was declared dead upon examination. Her condition had reportedly deteriorated rapidly during the flight.

The police at MIDC CIDCO completed the required legal formalities before the flight continued on to Varanasi. IndiGo confirmed that the woman’s body was later sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further procedures.