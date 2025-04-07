J&K sees 94 forest fires in 11 days

Jammu and Kashmir has seen a sharp rise in forest fires, with 94 incidents reported between March 24 and April 3, affecting 15 out of the UT’s 20 districts. The most severe day was April 2, with 35 reported fires, followed by 18 more on April 3. Anantnag district in south Kashmir has been hit the hardest, while other affected areas include Pulwama, Budgam, Ganderbal, and Bandipora in the Valley, as well as Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Doda, and Poonch in the Jammu region. The frequency and spread of these fires have raised major environmental and safety concerns.

In response to the situation, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued two forest fire alerts for the UT, including a warning of “extreme forest fire risk” near Purmandal and Kathua, valid till April 10. Authorities have urged the public to avoid actions that may ignite fires, such as smoking near vegetation or leaving bonfires unattended. Safety advice includes keeping windows closed, moving livestock away, and taking cover in water bodies or low-lying areas with wet clothing if caught in a blaze.

The rising number of forest fires has alarmed environmentalists, who are demanding better disaster preparedness and prevention measures. While fire incidents dropped from 1,553 in 2022–23 to 607 in 2023–24, the current year (2024–25) has already seen at least 1,243 fires affecting over 3,500 hectares. The government has responded by setting up a state-level monitoring panel and taking steps to improve forest fire management and awareness across the union territory.