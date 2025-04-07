Noise launches new TWS earphones in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Noise Air Buds Pro 6 have been introduced in India. The TWS new earphones join the Noise Air Buds 6, which were unveiled in the country in January.

Noise Air Buds Pro 6 price in India is set at Rs. 3,499. They will be available for purchase starting April 9 via Amazon and the Noise India website. Customers who get a pre-order pass worth Rs. 499 before the sale day, can get a coupon worth Rs. 999. They will be able to get the TWS headsets for an effective price of Rs. 2,500. Aside from a discount coupon, pre-order pass holders can enjoy additional perks worth Rs. 1,000, including Rs. 700 off on the Diva 2 smartwatch. The latest TWS earphones are offered in Nimbus Grey, Petal Pink, and Slate Black colourways.

The Noise Air Buds Pro 6 carry 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers including N52 Neodymium magnet and copper coils. They support up to 49dB hybrid ANC and quad mic system-backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for clearer calls. The case comes with a metallised paint finish, and the earphones offer an IPX5 water-resistant rating.

Noise Air Buds Pro 6 support Bluetooth 5.3 and dual-device connectivity as well as a high-resolution, lossless LHDC audio codec. They also support Google Fast Pair, in-ear detection feature and spatial audio experience. The earphones are claimed to provide up to 50ms low latency as well.

The Noise Air Buds Pro 6 are claimed to last for up to seven hours on a single charge, and up to 43 hours with the case, resulting in a total claimed battery life of up to 50 hours. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to provide playback of up to 150 minutes.