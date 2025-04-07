Union government hikes price of domestic LPG cylinder

New Delhi: The Union government has increased the price of cooking gas or domestic LPG cylinder. The price has been hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced this on Monday. The price has been increased for both subsidised and general category customers.

Cooking gas for Ujjawala users – poor beneficiaries who get LPG connection free of cost – will cost Rs 553 per 14.2-kg cylinder from the current Rs 503 in the national capital. The same for general users will now cost Rs 853.

The rates, which vary from state to state depending on local incidence of taxes, were last revised in March last year when they were cut by Rs 100. Last week, the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders were reduced by Rs 41.

Also Read: IRCTC announces new tour package to North Eastern states: Details

Earlier today, the government has also raised its excise duty on petrol and diesel, however, the hike would not be passed on to consumers and would be borne by oil marketing companies. The excise duty on petrol was hiked to Rs 13 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 10 a litre. The increase in duties will come into force on the 8th day of April 2025.

There will be no change in the retail selling price of petrol and diesel as the excise hike will be set off against the reduction in retail prices that was warranted from the fall in international oil prices.