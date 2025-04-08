Institutional investment in India’s real estate sector climb to $1.3 billion in January-March 2025

Mumbai: Institutional investment in India’s real estate sector surged by 31 per cent to $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2025. It was at $995 million in the same period last year. A report Colliers showed this.

This growth was primarily driven by domestic investments, which accounted for 60 per cent of the total inflows during the quarter. With $0.8 billion inflows, domestic investments saw a 75 per cent annual rise and were largely focused on industrial & warehousing and office segments.

The residential sector saw 195 per cent growth in inflows at $302.9 million in Q1. The office sector saw 23 per cent dip in inflows at $434.2 million while industrial and warehousing saw 73 per cent growth at $307.7 million in January-March of 2025.

During Q1 2025, institutional investments in the residential segment was almost thrice the inflows in the corresponding period of 2024. The segment with $0.3 billion inflows, accounted for 23% of the total quarterly investments, almost at par with the inflows in industrial & warehousing segment. Foreign investments accounted for over half of the total inflows in residential segment during the quarter, led by select large deals.

While multi-city deals corresponded to an overall 31 per cent share, Mumbai, with about $0.3 billion inflows accounted for 22 per cent of the real estate investments in the country during Q1 2025. Bengaluru and Hyderabad followed closely with 20 per cent and 18 per cent share, respectively.