Simple tips to improve maternal and newborn health

Maternal and newborn health forms the foundation of a healthy society. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 800 women die every day from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth, while millions of newborns remain at risk in their first month of life.

Tips to enhance maternal and newborn health:

1. Ensure regular prenatal check-ups

Early and consistent antenatal care allows timely detection of complications such as gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, or infections. WHO recommends at least eight prenatal visits to ensure the well-being of both mother and child.

2. Promote a balanced and nutritious diet

A mother’s diet directly impacts foetal development. Nutrient-rich foods; like leafy greens, whole grains, legumes, dairy, and lean protein, help prevent birth defects and ensure healthy weight gain. Iron, folic acid, and calcium supplements are particularly crucial during pregnancy.

3. Encourage institutional deliveries

Giving birth in well-equipped healthcare facilities with trained professionals can reduce risks related to labour complications. According to the WHO, skilled birth attendance is one of the most effective ways to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality.

4. Practise proper hygiene and sanitation

Infections during and after childbirth pose a major threat to both mothers and newborns. Clean hands, sterilised equipment, and hygienic birth practices can prevent life-threatening conditions like sepsis. The use of clean delivery kits is highly recommended by health organisations.

5. Support mental health during and after pregnancy

Maternal mental health often goes unnoticed. Depression and anxiety during or after pregnancy can affect the mother-infant bond and child development. The WHO advocates for regular screening and counselling to support emotional well-being.

6. Ensure early and exclusive breastfeeding

Breastfeeding within the first hour of birth and exclusively for the first six months strengthens the baby’s immunity and provides essential nutrients. It also lowers the mother’s risk of breast and ovarian cancers.

7. Provide postnatal care

Care doesn’t end with delivery. The first six weeks post-delivery are critical. Monitoring bleeding, infection, and infant weight gain helps identify problems early. WHO recommends at least three postnatal visits during this period for optimal health outcomes.

8. Educate and empower families

Family support plays a huge role in maternal and newborn health. Educating partners and caregivers about safe practices, warning signs, and nutrition fosters a more informed and supportive environment.

9. Vaccination for mother and child

Vaccines such as tetanus, influenza, and COVID-19 for pregnant women protect both mother and baby. Timely newborn immunisation is vital for preventing diseases like polio, hepatitis B, and measles.

10. Address socio-economic barriers

Many maternal deaths occur due to poverty, limited education, and lack of access to healthcare. Governments and NGOs must continue investing in universal health coverage and outreach programmes to bridge the gap in underserved communities.