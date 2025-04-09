BSF jawan injured in IED blast along India-Pakistan international border

Amritsar: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was injured in an IED blast along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab. The incident took place near Dorangla village in Gurdaspur district.

‘A BSF party was undertaking an “area domination” patrol ahead of the border security fence during the night and it detected multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with concealed wires “well inside” the Indian territory. While cordoning off and sanitising the area, the detonating device of some of the IEDs, which was concealed, accidentally got triggered, resulting in a serious leg injury to a BSF jawan,’ said BSF.

This is a rare instance of IEDs being planted along this sensitive front on India’s western side. Following the incident, the BSF has issued an “alert” all along the 553 km of this front in Punjab and suspension of farming around the blast area.