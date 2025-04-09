Know link between multiple sclerosis and hypersexuality

Multiple sclerosis belongs to a group of conditions known as neurological disorders. This describes conditions that can affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves.
Sexual dysfunction refers to problems that can prevent someone from engaging in sexual activities. Sexual dysfunction can affect both males and females living with multiple sclerosis. Sexual challenges and other symptoms that may affect sexual function in a person with multiple sclerosis include:
arousal difficulties
erectile dysfunction
sensory changes
reduced vaginal lubrication
inability to orgasm
fatigue
bladder or bowel issues
Several factors may contribute toward sexual dysfunction in MS. This can include:
damage to the central nervous system (CNS), which can slow impulses sent from the brain to the body, including the genitals
other symptoms of MS, such as fatigue and limited mobility, which can affect a person’s ability to maintain certain sexual positions
psychological problems, such as a loss of self-esteem or an altered body image
To help manage sexual health when living with MS, people can try the following:
Also Read: Know What Is Irritable Male Syndrome
communication with sexual partners
setting aside time for intimacy, such as massages and physical contact
trying body mapping
explore masturbation
use sex toys
education about sexuality and disability
Hypersexuality, also known as sexual addiction, describes when a person experiences intense and frequent sexual urges that are difficult to manage. These sexual urges can cause distress and difficulties in a person’s personal, work, or school life, as well as relationships in other aspects of their life.
While hypersexuality isn’t common with multiple sclerosis, it’s more common in other types of neurological conditions, including:
Kleine-Levin syndrome
Kluver-Bucy syndrome
Parkinson’s disease
traumatic brain injury
dementia
temporal lobe epilepsy
Read on to learn more about:
Medical myths: All about multiple sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis and mood changes
Post Your Comments