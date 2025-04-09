Know link between multiple sclerosis and hypersexuality

Multiple sclerosis belongs to a group of conditions known as neurological disorders. This describes conditions that can affect the brain, spinal cord, and nerves.

Sexual dysfunction refers to problems that can prevent someone from engaging in sexual activities. Sexual dysfunction can affect both males and females living with multiple sclerosis. Sexual challenges and other symptoms that may affect sexual function in a person with multiple sclerosis include:

arousal difficulties

erectile dysfunction

sensory changes

reduced vaginal lubrication

inability to orgasm

fatigue

bladder or bowel issues

Several factors may contribute toward sexual dysfunction in MS. This can include:

damage to the central nervous system (CNS), which can slow impulses sent from the brain to the body, including the genitals

other symptoms of MS, such as fatigue and limited mobility, which can affect a person’s ability to maintain certain sexual positions

psychological problems, such as a loss of self-esteem or an altered body image

To help manage sexual health when living with MS, people can try the following:

communication with sexual partners

setting aside time for intimacy, such as massages and physical contact

trying body mapping

explore masturbation

use sex toys

education about sexuality and disability

Hypersexuality, also known as sexual addiction, describes when a person experiences intense and frequent sexual urges that are difficult to manage. These sexual urges can cause distress and difficulties in a person’s personal, work, or school life, as well as relationships in other aspects of their life.

While hypersexuality isn’t common with multiple sclerosis, it’s more common in other types of neurological conditions, including:

Kleine-Levin syndrome

Kluver-Bucy syndrome

Parkinson’s disease

traumatic brain injury

dementia

temporal lobe epilepsy

