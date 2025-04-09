Know symptoms that are visible in the morning when blood sugar increases

Diabetes is, the increase in blood sugar in the body. Once diabetes occurs, it can only be controlled, but it does not go away. Diabetes is a silent killer; it is a disease that slowly starts damaging other parts of our body as well. Many times, people ignore the symptoms of diabetes, which can prove to be dangerous for health. At times, when blood sugar increases in the body, such symptoms are seen in the morning.

These symptoms are visible in the morning when blood sugar increases

If your mouth feels dry and you feel very thirsty in the morning, this could be a sign of high blood sugar. Diabetes patients experience symptoms of dry throat in the morning.

If you see blurry eyes as soon as you wake up, this can also be a symptom of high blood sugar. Diabetes is a disease that affects eyesight.

If you feel tired and weak after waking up in the morning, then you should get your blood sugar checked. This is not normal. If you do not feel fresh even after sleeping the whole night, then you may have diabetes.

Frequent urination, increased hunger, trembling of hands, and sweating can also be symptoms of high blood sugar. Do not ignore these.

Lifestyle changes are the most important to control sugar. You must include workouts in your routine along with a healthy diet. Blood sugar and blood pressure can be controlled by a short walk and exercise every day. Apart from this, include high-fibre foods in your diet. Eliminate sweet things from your diet completely. Eat homemade food. Increase the amount of protein in your diet. Sleep for at least 8 hours at the right time, and drink plenty of water throughout the day.