Know what is a honey pack

Honey packs have become a trend on social media. A honey pack is a small packet of honey. Some contain additional ingredients that manufacturers claim will benefit male sexual health. However, some also contain unlisted drugs. Some companies add extra ingredients, such as royal jelly, bee pollen, or ginseng. Other names for these products include royal honey and X-rated honey.

However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the USA has raised serious concerns about honey packs and has found that some contain unlisted drugs for erectile dysfunction.

Proponents of honey packs claim that these products enhance male sexual performance in a variety of ways. They may claim they improve:

libido (sex drive)

the ability to get or maintain an erection

the ability to have sex for longer before ejaculating

energy or stamina

However, there is little scientific evidence that the listed ingredients in these products have any of these effects.

Honey itself has no proven effect on sexual performance in humans, and neither do other bee products, such as royal jelly or bee pollen. Ginseng is a stimulant that may make people feel more alert or energetic, which could affect sex. However, a 2021 review of past research found it had only a “trivial effect” on erectile function or satisfaction in comparison to a placebo.

In honey packs that do seem to work, it may be the placebo effect helping people feel calmer or more confident, or due to unlisted ingredients.

The FDA found the erectile dysfunction drug tadalafil (Cialis) in honey packs.

Honey packs are dietary supplements. Therefore, the FDA does not regulate them in the same way as medications. Companies do not have to test them to prove their purity or effectiveness before selling them.This means honey packs can contain illegal ingredients and contaminants. Honey packs may have a risk for:

Adverse effects

Tadalafil and other drugs for erectile dysfunction can causeTrusted Source adverse effects, such as:

headaches

back or muscle pain

indigestion or heartburn

a drop in blood pressure

nausea

dizziness

rashes

allergic reactions

vision changes

hearing loss

priapism, which is a long, painful erection that can cause permanent injury without treatment

impaired kidney or liver function

severe cardiovascular disease, such as heart failure

an elevated risk for priapism

conditions that affect the shape or anatomy of the penis, such as Peyronie’s disease

postural hypotension

retinitis pigmentosa