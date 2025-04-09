Maruti Suzuki launches 2025 Grand Vitara: Price, Features

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2025 iteration of the Grand Vitara in the Indian market. The SUV now gets six airbags as a standard feature, new strong hybrid variant and an automatic transmission with the AWD variant.

All trims now come standard with six airbags-front, side, and curtain. This package also includes an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, front and rear disc brakes with ABS and EBD, 3-point seat belts for all passengers, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The refreshed version of the Grand Vitara offers customers a choice of 18 variants. Among these, 11 variants are exclusively available for sale, with a maximum price of Rs 11.42 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, there are 23 options available in an exclusive specification known as Alpha+ e-CVT Dual Tone (O).

This variant features a 1.5-liter petrol engine paired with an electric motor, enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. The new Strong Hybrid lineup includes the all-new Delta+, as well as the Zeta+, Alpha+, Zeta+ (O), and Alpha+ (O) trims.

Powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5-liter engine, this hybrid option delivers both performance and efficiency. It is available with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Grand Vitara offers Suzuki’s ALLGRIP Select All-Wheel-Drive system. This option comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission, providing versatility across different terrains. Panoramic Sunroof is now available in the Zeta (O), Zeta+ (O), Alpha (O), and Alpha+ (O) variants. Additionally, this revised model includes an 8-way power driver’s seat, an electronic parking brake for 6AT variants, an auto purify function with PM 2.5 display, LED cabin lamps, rear door sunshades, and new R17 precision-cut alloy wheels.