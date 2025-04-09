Self-styled Maoist commander killed in Bihar encounter

A self-styled area commander of the CPI(Maoist), identified as Ramesh Tudu alias Tedua, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bihar’s Banka district. Tudu, aged 35, carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head and was reportedly active in both Bihar and neighboring Jharkhand. Acting on intelligence, security personnel launched a combing operation in the Kalothar forest under Katoria police station limits. When confronted, Tudu and his associates opened fire, prompting police to retaliate. Tudu was injured in the crossfire and later died at a local government hospital.

Banka Superintendent of Police Upendra Nath Verma confirmed that Tudu was an area commander involved in Maoist operations in Jamui district, with several cases lodged against him in Chandra Mandi and Chakai police stations. He was also a resident of Budhi Ghat village in Banka. During the encounter, his accomplices managed to flee into the dense forest between Budhi Ghat and Kalothar, using the terrain to their advantage. A carbine was recovered from the deceased Maoist’s possession.

Tudu was also wanted in at least 11 Naxal-related cases in Jharkhand’s Deoghar and Gasidih districts. The police have confirmed that the search operation in the forest region will continue to track down his remaining associates. The incident marks a significant success for law enforcement in their ongoing efforts to curb Maoist activities in the region.