Stock Market: Indian equity markets end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices-BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- settled with losses on Wednesday, after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent from 6.25 per cent. The BSE Sensex fell 379.93 points or 0.51 per cent to close at 73,847.15. The NSE Nifty50 settled at 22,399.15, down 136.70 points or 0.61 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap fell 0.73 per cent and 1.08 per cent respectively. Among the sectoral indices, Nifty IT, Pharma, PSU Bank, Realty, and Healthcare settled with sharp losses in the range of 1.11 per cent to 2.25 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, 17 out of 30 constituents closed lower. Top losers were State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,379 against 2,435 stocks that declined, and 160 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,974. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 48, and those that hit a 52-week low was 73. A total of 180 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 204 in the lower circuit.