Union government procures100 lakh bales of cotton under MSP

New Delhi: The Union government has procured 100 lakh bales of cotton under MSP operations through its nodal agency. This procurement accounts for 38 percent of the total cotton arrivals of 263 lakh bales and 34 percent of the estimated total cotton production of 294.25 lakh bales in the country.

Among the states, Telangana has recorded the highest procurement at 40 lakh bales, followed by Maharashtra with 30 lakh bales and Gujarat with 14 lakh bales. Other states with significant procurement include Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Procurement in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab stands at 1.15 lakh bales. The Textiles Ministry said in a statement that in total, Rs 37, 450 crore rupees have been paid to approximately 21 lakh cotton farmers across all cotton-producing states.