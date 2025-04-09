Vizhinjam Port to Host World’s Largest Container Ship MSC Turkiye

Vizhinjam Port is set to make history as it prepares to welcome MSC Turkiye, the world’s largest container ship, today around noon. Operated by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the massive vessel measures nearly 400 meters in length and over 61 meters in width. Its arrival underscores Vizhinjam’s rising global importance in maritime trade and marks a major milestone, as no other Indian port has previously hosted a ship of this scale.

MSC Turkiye, which is en route from Singapore as part of MSC’s weekly direct service to Europe, is one of six mega vessels of its class. Since cargo operations began eight months ago, Vizhinjam Port has handled over 5.25 lakh containers, with March alone seeing 53 ships dock at the port. This visit by MSC Turkiye will be the 257th docking at Vizhinjam, further establishing it as South India’s leading container port.

Managed by Adani Ports, Vizhinjam has rapidly scaled up due to advanced infrastructure, including India’s first semi-automated crane systems. The Adani Group has committed Rs 20,000 crore for its further development, with work on Phases 2 and 3 expected soon. The port’s formal commissioning, originally planned with the Pamban Bridge opening, is now likely by late April or early May, marking India’s first deepwater transshipment port.