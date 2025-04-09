Waqf Amendment Act Enforced; SC Hearing Likely on April 15

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 officially came into effect on April 8, following a notification issued by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. This move comes shortly after the bill was passed by both houses of Parliament—the Lok Sabha on April 3 and the Rajya Sabha on April 4—and received presidential assent on April 5. The legislation has drawn significant attention due to its potential impact on the management of Waqf properties, prompting debates in Parliament over its implications for religious freedom.

Several political parties and organizations have challenged the constitutional validity of the Act, with over 10 petitions already filed in the Supreme Court. These include submissions from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, and leaders from parties such as DMK, Congress, RJD, AIMIM, and AAP. The Supreme Court is expected to hear these petitions on April 15. In anticipation, the central government has filed a caveat requesting to be heard before any interim order is passed.

Opposition parties argue that the new provisions impose arbitrary restrictions on the rights of the Muslim community in managing Waqf properties, viewing the law as an infringement on religious freedom. Despite the controversy, the bill passed with notable majorities—288 MPs supporting it in the Lok Sabha against 233 opposing, and 128 in favor in the Rajya Sabha versus 95 against.