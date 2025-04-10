China Hikes US Goods Tariffs to 84% Amid Escalating Trade War

In a sharp escalation of the US-China trade war, China has increased tariffs on American goods to 84 percent, up from the previously announced 34 percent. This move comes in direct response to the United States’ decision to impose a steep 104 percent tariff on Chinese exports starting April 9, under what the White House described as a policy of “reciprocal tariffs.” The tit-for-tat measures have intensified economic tensions and rattled global markets.

The US government criticized China’s action, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calling it “unfortunate” and accusing Beijing of being a major violator of international trade norms. He added that China’s reluctance to engage in negotiations was disappointing. In contrast, China has released a white paper claiming that US policies have severely damaged economic cooperation between the two nations. It also announced that it has filed a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization over the new US tariffs.

China further argued that the United States is violating WTO rules and undermining the global trading system. Beijing emphasized that reciprocal tariffs are not a viable solution to trade imbalances, warning that such actions could ultimately harm the US economy more than they help. The deepening rift highlights the broader impact of nationalist economic policies on international trade stability.