Indian stock markets to remain closed today

Mumbai: The Indian stock markets, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will remain closed on April 10, 2025, in observance of Shri Mahavir Jayanti. Shri Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the 24th and final Tirthankara in Jainism.

Trading will be halted across all segments, including equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, NDS-RST, Tri Party Repo, and commodity derivatives.

Indian stock markets ended lower on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision to reduce the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6%. This move, along with the impending US tariffs, contributed to a dip in the indices. The BSE Sensex was down 322.20 points (0.43%) at 73,904.88, and the Nifty50 had fallen by 108.50 points (0.48%), settling at 22,427.35.

List of Stock Market Holidays in 2025:

In 2025, Indian stock markets will observe a total of 14 holidays. After the closure for Mahavir Jayanti on April 10, the markets will also be closed for the following holidays:

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14 (Monday)

Good Friday – April 18 (Friday)

Maharashtra Day – May 1 (Thursday)

Independence Day – August 15 (Friday)

Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27 (Wednesday)

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra – October 2 (Thursday)

Diwali Laxmi Pujan – October 21 (Tuesday)

Diwali-Balipratipada – October 22 (Wednesday)

Prakash Gurpurb (Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti) – November 5 (Wednesday)

Christmas – December 25 (Thursday)

Banks in several parts of India will remain closed on Thursday, April 10, 2025, in observance of Mahavir Jayanti.

Bank branches will be closed in the following states:

Gujarat

Mizoram

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

New Delhi

Chhattisgarh

Jharkhand