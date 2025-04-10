ISSF World Cup 2025: India’s Rudrankksh Patil, Arya Borse bag silver medal

Buenos Aires: In shooting, India’s Arya Borse and Rudrankksh Patil clinched the silver medal in the mixed 10-meter air rifle event at the ISSF World Cup 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Indian duo lost 17-9 in the final to China’s Wang Zifei and Song Buhan.

With this achievement, India’s medal tally stands at seven with four golds, two silvers, and one bronze, placing them second on the medal table just behind China.

Earlier, Vijayveer Sidhu has become the first Indian to win gold in the men’s 25-meter rapid fire pistol event of the ISSF World Cup. In the women’s category Suruchi Singh claimed her maiden gold in the 10-meter air pistol event. Former world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil won the gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle.his was Rudrankksh Patil’s second individual gold medal at an ISSF World Cup. He also clinched the 10-meter air rifle title at the 2023 Cairo edition. Sift Kaur Samra won a gold medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event while Chain Singh bagged bronze in the men’s 50m 3P.