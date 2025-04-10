Know impact of weight loss medications on female reproductive health

As per experts, weight loss pills can alter metabolism and hormonal balance. This can sometimes result in irregular menstrual cycles and potentially even broader reproductive health issues.

That’s because the GLP-1 receptors target brain pathways or change how the body stores energy, leading to rapid weight or fat loss. Since reproduction requires substantial energy, this can disrupt functions like menstruation.

Monitoring menstrual cycles and seeking professional advice is vital when using these treatments.

As the medications induce an energy deficit, this signals the brain’s hypothalamus – the brain’s hormone regulating center – to suppress gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) secretion. This can lead to irregular or absent ovulation, reducing the chances of conception by 30-40 percent as no eggs are available for fertilization.

Additionally, reduced body fat (below 17%) can also impact oestrogen levels, while rapid weight loss triggers physiological stress, further deprioritizing reproduction.

For those trying to conceive after weight loss treatment, delayed conception may occur. It is best to stop treatment at least two months before attempting to conceive, and it is always important to consult a healthcare professional if you are planning to get pregnant.

A study is underway to investigate whether Semaglutide, the active ingredient in weight loss medications like Wegovy, could improve insulin sensitivity and relieve symptoms of PCOS.

Weight loss medications can have a positive impact on body image and sexual wellbeing, particularly for individuals struggling with self-esteem and confidence due to weight-related concerns.

By promoting weight loss and improving physical health, these treatments often lead to a more positive self-image, which can enhance intimacy and sexual satisfaction. Additionally, improved hormonal balance from weight loss can boost libido, particularly for individuals with conditions like PCOS.

However, some medications may initially affect sexual desire or performance. Monitoring changes, maintaining open communication with partners, and seeking guidance from healthcare professionals are essential steps to address any concerns and optimize sexual health.