Malaysia Airlines debuts wide-body aircraft in Thiruvananthapuram

In an effort to boost international tourism, the Kerala Tourism Department has partnered with Malaysia Airlines to launch the ‘Look East’ campaign, focusing on East Asian and Pacific markets. The initiative includes a mega familiarisation (fam) tour and B2B meet, officially launched in Thiruvananthapuram. Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas stated that the campaign targets increased tourist inflow from countries like Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, and Australia, aligning with Kerala’s broader global tourism expansion goals.

The fam tour, held from April 9 to 13, brought together 75 delegates from eight countries—including 40 travel agents and 17 social media influencers—to experience Kerala’s offerings firsthand. Key dignitaries, including Thiruvananthapuram’s Mayor and officials from Malaysia Airlines and Kerala Tourism, attended the event. Malaysia Airlines, now the first premium airline to land a wide-body aircraft in Thiruvananthapuram, plans to expand its services across multiple routes and increase flight frequency, strengthening tourism ties with Kerala.

Tourism Secretary Biju K highlighted that the ‘Look East’ strategy fosters mutual growth for both Kerala and Malaysia Airlines, with support from the hospitality and travel sectors. Delegates from various East Asian and Pacific countries engaged with local tourism professionals to explore business opportunities. Presentations by Kerala Tourism officials and industry leaders showcased the state’s cultural richness and potential, marking a key step in positioning Kerala as a premium global travel destination.