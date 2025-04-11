25 Dead Due to Lightning Strikes and Hailstorms

At least 25 people lost their lives in lightning strikes and hailstorms that hit several districts of Bihar on Thursday, according to officials. Nalanda was the worst affected, reporting 18 deaths, while other fatalities occurred in Siwan, Katihar, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, and Jehanabad. The Chief Minister’s Office confirmed the figures and stated that an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh would be provided to the families of the deceased. This comes a day after 13 people died due to lightning strikes in four districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange alert’ across multiple districts, warning residents to be prepared for severe weather. Areas such as Darbhanga, Gaya, Nalanda, and Patna are expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph. Heavy rainfall is forecasted for Friday and Saturday, increasing concerns about flooding and further damage in the affected regions.

In Patna, Thursday’s heavy rain led to water-logging in several neighborhoods, with the city recording 42.6 mm of rainfall by 5:30 pm. Despite the downpour, municipal and district officials claimed that drainage systems worked efficiently to clear rainwater quickly. The authorities remain on alert as more severe weather is anticipated over the next two days.