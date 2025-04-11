Easy tips to manage asthma during summer

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition. Asthma symptoms can worsen significantly during extreme weather conditions. High temperatures, increased air pollution, and low humidity levels can act as major asthma triggers, especially for children and the elderly. Here are practical and effective tips to help manage asthma during summer months.

1. Stay indoors during peak heat hours

Avoid going out between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the sun and air pollution are at their peak. Stay in shaded or air-conditioned environments to prevent heat-induced breathing problems. If stepping out is necessary, wear a mask to filter out pollutants and carry your rescue inhaler.

2. Monitor air quality regularly

Check your local air quality index (AQI) daily using mobile apps or government websites. Poor air quality can trigger asthma symptoms. Stay indoors when AQI levels are unhealthy, and avoid outdoor workouts or strenuous activities when pollution is high.

3. Keep yourself hydrated

Hot weather increases the risk of dehydration, which can thicken mucus in the lungs and make breathing more difficult. Drink plenty of fluids, especially water and natural electrolyte drinks like coconut water. Avoid sugary or caffeinated beverages, which may contribute to dehydration.

4. Use an air purifier at home

Invest in a good-quality air purifier to remove allergens, dust, and pollutants from your indoor environment. During summer, keeping windows closed can trap stale air, so an air purifier helps maintain clean airflow and reduces exposure to indoor irritants.

5. Follow your asthma action plan

Work with your healthcare provider to create or update an asthma action plan that includes medication schedules, peak flow monitoring, and steps to take during a flare-up. According to the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), consistent use of preventer medications significantly reduces the risk of severe asthma attacks.

6. Avoid known allergens

Pollen, pet dander, and mould spores tend to circulate more in hot, dry air. Use dust-proof covers for bedding, clean air conditioner filters regularly, and shower after coming in from outdoors to wash away allergens. Keep pets off beds and sofas during summer months.

7. Practise breathing exercises

Techniques such as pursed-lip breathing and diaphragmatic (belly) breathing can help open up the airways and improve lung efficiency. Daily breathing exercises also reduce stress; another common asthma trigger, and improve overall respiratory health over time.