Foreign portfolio investors pull out Rs 31,572 crore from Indian markets in April

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors have pulled out Rs 31,575 crore from the Indian equity markets between April 1 and April 11. This came following a net investment of Rs 30,927 crore in the six trading sessions from March 21 to March 28. This infusion helped reduce the overall outflow for March to Rs 3,973 crore.

In February, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) took out Rs 34,574 crore, while in January, the outflow was even higher at Rs 78,027 crore. With this, the total outflow by FPIs has reached Rs 1.48 lakh crore so far in 2025.

Apart from equities, FPIs took out Rs 4,077 crore from debt general limit and withdrew Rs 6,633 crore from debt voluntary retention route.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.