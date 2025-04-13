Know  how to reduce stubborn belly fat using Japanese water therapy

Japanese water is a part of Japan’s traditional health therapy. It contains elements that cleanse the body from the inside and speed up metabolism. The special thing is that drinking it strengthens the digestive system, due to which food is digested quickly and properly, and fat does not accumulate. This drink helps detoxify the body, due to which the stomach and back fat gradually start reducing.

The best way is to drink it on an empty stomach as soon as you wake up in the morning. This activates the metabolism, which has slowed down overnight, and balances the body temperature. You should drink it while sitting comfortably in small sips so that the body can absorb it properly. If you want, you can take it twice a day, but always before eating.

All you need is lukewarm water, half a lemon, some cucumber slices, and mint leaves. You can also add some ginger if you want. Lemon makes the body alkaline, cucumber cools, and mint soothes the stomach. All these together detox the body and boost fat burning. This drink is perfect for summer.

Drinking it in large quantities or taking it without warming it may cause gas or acidity in some people. If you already have any serious stomach problems, then definitely consult a doctor once. Otherwise, if taken normally, this water is completely safe and does not harm the body.