Know treatment and management of genital herpes

Genital herpes is a viral infection that affects millions of men and women worldwide. According to health experts, genital herpes is a sexually transmitted disease that is caused by the herpes simplex virus. There are two types – simplex virus virus type one and virus type two.

Both male and female are affected by it and it affects a large adult population between the ages of 18 to 50 years. It is also common to see this infection in more immuno-compromised individuals. They also sometimes have multiple other sexually transferred diseases like HIV and hepatitis B. It may also be having concomitant syphilis gonorrhoeal as secondary infections.

Also Read: Know how intermittent fasting boost men’s health

The simplex virus presents with a lot of painful erosion ulcerative on the genital areas in males. It is commonly seen in the prepuce, glans penis and shaft of the penis or even the pubic area associated with lymph node involvement. The lesions are extremely painful and occur within 7 days to 10 days of exposure, which can be due to sexual transmission.

‘Similarly, in the females, you can get the infection within 4 days to 5 days with other added symptoms of painful burning, painful passing of urine, extreme pain and can also be associated with enlarged lymph notes. Herpes simplex virus is extremely contagious and is associated with blistering eruptions. People who tend to have oral sex can have genital transmission into the oral cavity areas.

Management includes starting anti-viral therapy which is acyclovir which is given in a dose of 200 mg, five times a day for 10 days. Applications include an antibiotic application to reduce the pain. Pain medications like paracetamol can be started many times. Herpes simplex virus needs to be investigated for other sexually trans diseases as suggested as well as antibodies to HSV 1 and HSV2 IGM and IGG. Other investigations include urine test for microscopy and other concomitant STDs.