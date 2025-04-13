Study claims that maternal diabetes increases risk of autism in children

A recent study has revealed that having diabetes during pregnancy could be associated with an increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in the child such as autism. The study was published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal. The research was conducted by researchers from Central South University, China.

The findings of the study say that children who are exposed to maternal diabetes were at a 25 per cent increased risk of developing autism spectrum disorder, 30 per cent increased risk of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and 32 per cent increased risk of intellectual disability, compared to those not exposed.

Also Read; Easy tips to manage asthma during summer

The study also found that maternal diabetes was also found to increase the risk of communication, learning and motor disorders among exposed children. However, the researchers, called for a cautious interpretation of the study’s results as they said there is currently little evidence of a causal link.

Previous studies have suggested that maternal diabetes is linked to altered development of the foetus’ brain and may also be linked to long-term neurodevelopmental disorders in children such as autism and ADHD. The researchers said, however, evidence in this regard has been unclear.

For the study, they analysed data of over 56 million mother-child pairs from more than 200 previously published studies which looked at the effects of maternal diabetes on children’s neurodevelopment. Overall, children of mothers with diabetes in pregnancy had a 28 per cent increased risk of having a neurodevelopmental disorder, compared to children of mothers without diabetes, the team found.

The team also called for further research to look deeper into the link between maternal pregnancy and neurodevelopmental disorders in children, which could help establish the reason for this association.