Bengaluru Airport Removes Hindi from Signboards, Sparks Online Debate

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has stirred controversy by removing Hindi from its display boards, retaining only Kannada and English. A viral video showing the updated signboards has sparked widespread debate online, with over 2 million views. While some view the move as a celebration of Karnataka’s linguistic identity, others see it as a divisive step, especially for a major international airport serving travelers from across the country.

The video shows announcements in Kannada, English, and even Urdu, but the absence of Hindi—a language spoken by over 40% of Indians—has raised concerns. Supporters of the change argue it reinforces local pride and supports the promotion of Kannada. However, critics argue that it could inconvenience domestic travelers from Hindi-speaking regions who might struggle with English or Kannada, thereby reducing the accessibility of key travel information.

Social media reactions are sharply divided, with many users questioning the logic of dropping Hindi while keeping English, a colonial-era language. Others emphasize that airports should prioritize clear and inclusive communication to support all travelers. Despite growing calls for clarification, the airport authorities have yet to release an official explanation for the decision.