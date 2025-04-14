CPI challenges Waqf (Amendment) Act in Supreme Court

The Communist Party of India (CPI), through its general secretary D Raja, has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The CPI argues that the law was passed without adequate consideration of objections raised by the Joint Parliamentary Committee and other stakeholders. According to the petition, the amended Act significantly reduces the autonomy of the Waqf Board and grants the central government sweeping powers over its administration, which the CPI contends infringes on fundamental rights under Articles 25, 26, and 29 of the Constitution.

Several other petitioners, including AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, and political parties such as the DMK and Congress, have also approached the apex court challenging the law. They claim that the amendments violate constitutional guarantees of religious freedom and minority rights. Religious organisations like the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, and Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema have filed similar petitions, calling the law arbitrary and discriminatory. The Centre, meanwhile, has filed a caveat to ensure it is heard before any interim orders are passed.

Critics of the legislation argue that the amended Act undermines the Muslim community’s ability to manage religious endowments independently and imposes arbitrary restrictions on Waqf properties. The law, passed in both Houses of Parliament after heated debates, has drawn widespread opposition, with petitioners claiming it disproportionately targets Muslims and strips away the legal safeguards that were previously in place. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear over a dozen such petitions on April 16.