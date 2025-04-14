Foreign direct investment in Indian pharmaceutical sector crosses Rs 19134 crore

New Delhi: Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India’s pharmaceuticals and medical devices sector crossed Rs 11,888 crore from April to December in the financial year ended on March 31, 2025. Apart from this, 13 FDI proposals worth Rs 7,246.40 crore for brownfield projects during 2024-25 have been approved, taking the total FDI to Rs 19,134.4 crore. Data released by the Department of Pharmaceuticals showed this.

According to an official statement, the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme has turned out to be a transformative initiative for boosting domestic manufacturing, attracting investments, reducing reliance on imports and increasing exports. One of the significant achievements under the PLI scheme has been the surpassing of targeted investments. While the initial commitment was Rs 3,938.57 crore, the actual realised investment has already reached Rs 4,253.92 crore as of December 2024.

Also Read: Public sector bank cuts home loan interest rates

Under the PLI scheme for Bulk Drugs, a total of 48 projects have been selected under the scheme, of which 34 projects have been commissioned for 25 bulk drugs as of December 2024.