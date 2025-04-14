Indian equity markets to remain closed today

Mumbai: Indian stock markets are shut today, April 14, on account of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti. The NSE and BSE will remain closed, while the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will operate only during the morning session (9 am to 5 pm).

Ambedkar Jayanti, observed every year on April 14, commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion of social justice

Markets will also be closed on Friday, April 18, for Good Friday. This leaves investors with just three trading sessions—Tuesday to Thursday—. Commodity markets will remain fully closed on Friday, with no trading in either session.

Last week, the Nifty50 index swung sharply, briefly hitting levels last seen in June 2024, before staging a recovery and closing with a marginal weekly loss of 0.33% at 22,828.

There are 14 stock market holidays in 2025, and with Good Friday around the corner, nine more non-trading days remain for the year. Here’s a quick look at the upcoming market holidays:

May 1 – Maharashtra Day

August 15 – Independence Day

August 27 – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti

October 21 – Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Evening Muhurat trading likely)

October 22 – Diwali Balipratipada

November 5 – Gurpurab (Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev Ji)

December 25 – Christmas