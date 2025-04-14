Kolkata Weather Alert: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Due to Cyclonic Activity

A cyclonic circulation over North-East Bihar is influencing weather conditions in Kolkata and surrounding areas. Today, the city’s temperature is expected to range between 24°C and 35°C, with a noticeable drop in temperatures anticipated at the start of the week. The incoming moisture from the Bay of Bengal is contributing to widespread thunderstorms, likely to persist until April 14, bringing relief from the recent heat.

The continued rain and storms are gradually cooling down temperatures across West Bengal. According to the weather department, heavy rainfall is expected over the weekend, especially in North Bengal, along with thunderstorms. Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and nearby districts are forecasted to receive light to heavy showers during this period.

Strong winds of 30–40 kmph are likely across various areas, while districts like Purulia and Bankura are on alert for more intense weather, with gusts reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph. The overall weather pattern signals temporary respite from heat with increased rain activity throughout the state.