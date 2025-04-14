Oppo Watch X2 Mini launched

Mumbai: Oppo Watch X2 Mini was launched in China. The Watch X2 Mini joins the standard Oppo Watch X2, which was unveiled in February. Oppo Watch X2 Mini price in China starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,200) for the Hoshino Black and Moonlight Silver (translated from Chinese) options, while the Tomorrow Gold (translated) variant is listed at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,700).

The Oppo Watch X2 Mini sports a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with 466×466 pixels resolution, 352ppi pixel density, 1,000 nits peak brightness level, and Always-On Display support. It comes with a dual-chip setup including a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC and a BES2700BP chipset paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. It also supports 4GB eMMC storage for RTOS and runs on ColorOS Watch 7.0. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The smartwatch is equipped with a rotating crown that is functional. The company claims that the Tomorrow Gold version has an 18K gold-plated crown, which is said to be inspired by the Roman Pantheon. This version includes a textured leather strap as well, while the other options have fluoroelastomer straps. All variants have a stainless steel body and a plastic bottom case. The watch comes with IP68 dust and water resistance and 5ATM ratings.

The Oppo Watch X2 Mini is equipped with health and wellness trackers like heart rate and blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitors. It supports sleep, HRV-based (heart rate variability) stress as well as menstrual cycle tracking. It offers users sedentary alerts and is said to help monitor blood glucose levels through third-party devices. The smart wearable comes with over 100 preset sports modes and supports more than 2,000 watch faces. Connectivity options include eSIM, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi and GPS.

Oppo packs a 345mAh battery in the Watch X2 Mini, which is claimed to offer up to seven days of use with power-saving mode. It is said to provide up to two and a half days of battery life with the smart mode and it can last for up to one and a half days with heavy use. A 10-minute quick charge is said to offer users up to 24 hours of usage. The watch is claimed to fully charge from one to 100 percent in an hour.