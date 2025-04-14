Steps to link credit card to UPI app

Mumbai: UPI apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm have played a key role in boosting digital payments. Earlier, most users linked their debit cards to these apps. But now, many platforms, including Google Pay, also allow users to link credit cards. However, for this you must have a RuPay credit card. These RuPay cards are issued by major public and private sector banks like SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB, Axis Bank, as well as various regional and cooperative banks.

If you have a RuPay credit card, you can easily make secure and hassle-free payments at both offline stores and online platforms using Google Pay.

To start using your RuPay credit card for UPI transactions, you must first register on Google Pay using your official Gmail ID. Then follow the steps given below.

Open the Google Pay app on your smartphone.

Click on your profile picture, then go to ‘Payment Methods’.

Select ‘Add RuPay Credit Card’ option.

Select your bank, and enter your card details (Card Number, CVV, Expiry Date).

Verify the card by entering the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

Set or confirm your UPI PIN for secure transactions.

Now, once you have completed the process of linking your RuPay debit credit card, you will be eligible to make UPI payments through QR code, UPI ID or merchant handle.

UPI transactions made directly through bank accounts are free of cost. However, Google Pay has begun imposing a convenience fee on bill payments made via credit cards, including those issued under the RuPay network.