Volkswagen launches its premium SUV in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Volkswagen has launched its premium SUV, the Tiguan R-Line, in the Indian market. The sporty SUV comes at a starting price of 48.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). Based on the third-generation version of the SUV, the vehicle will be sold as a CBU and is the successor to the discontinued second-gen Tiguan in the country.

The upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R Line boosts the appeal of the Tiguan by incorporating sportier design elements. It has an aggressive front and rear bumpers. The addition of a rear spoiler and side panels enhances its overall look. Furthermore, the vehicle features new headlights connected by an LED light strip and larger 19-inch alloy wheels, while being 30 mm longer than the previous model, with the wheelbase remaining unchanged.

All of the aforementioned design elements of the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line will be complemented by a variety of color options, including Persimmon Red Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White with Mother of Pearl Effect, and Oyster Silver Metallic. It will also have a special “R” badge on the front grille and the tailgate.

On the inside, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will have black interiors with sports seats for the driver and the front passenger. The seats get the special R-Line badge. Another highlight of the cabin is the presence of a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Along with this, the SUV also gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a heads-up-display, a drive-selector switch, an eight-speaker audio system, ambient lighting, massaging seats, and more.

Safety features include nine airbags, hill start assist, hill descent control, front & rear disc brakes combined with a suite of 21 Level 2 ADAS features like side assist, front assist, lane assist, park assist plus, adaptive cruise control, and more. The vehicle also boasts a five-star Euro NCAP rating.

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine generating 201 hp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. This unit comes paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system. Additionally, the new Tiguan is fitted with Dynamic Chassis Control Pro, Volkswagen’s adaptive suspension system, which enables you to modify the damping of the vehicle to shift its characteristics between comfort and sport settings.