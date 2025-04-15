Stock Market: Indian equity markets end higher

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices today ended higher. BSE Sensex closed 1,577.63 points or 2.10% higher at 76,734.89. NSE Nifty 50 soared 500.00 points or 2.19% to settle at 23,328.55.

All sectoral indices ended higher, realty index soared close to 6%. In the broader market – the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices jumped over 3 per cent each. India VIX fell 19.80% to 16.13.

Among the BSE stocks – HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank collectively contributed almost 50 per cent or 750 points of the day’s gain. IndusInd Bank was the biggest per centage gainer in NSE, as the stock zoomed nearly 7 per cent. Top gainers were Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Shriram Finance, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports. Top losers were HUL (-0.18%) and ITC (-0.15%).

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 3,273 against 794 stocks that declined, and 168 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,235. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 86, and those that hit a 52-week low was 49. A total of 438 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 162 in the lower circuit.