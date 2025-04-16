Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 70,000 mark again

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged and crossed Rs 70,000 mark in Kerala again. Gold price is gaining after four days in Kerala. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 70,520, up by Rs 760 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8815, higher by Rs 95.

Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 280 per 8 gram and slipped below Rs 70,000 mark. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark in the state on last Saturday. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 93,650/10 gram. Further, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 85,846/10 gram. And, Silver, meanwhile, is priced at Rs 95,190/kg.

Gold June futures contracts on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures surged to new heights near Rs 95,000/10 gram levels. In Wednesday’s trading session so far, gold prices rose as much as 1.6% or by Rs 1,468 to their new peak at Rs 94,919/10 grams.

In global markets, price of spot gold climbed 1.1% at $3,261.79 an ounce, after touching a record high of $3,266.65 per ounce earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures firmed 1.2% to $3,279.20. Price of spot silver rose 0.3% to $32.40 an ounce, platinum fell 0.1% to $958.15 and palladium eased 0.1% to $970.25.