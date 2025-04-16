India’s exports grew marginally in March

New Delhi: India’s exports grew marginally by 0.7 per cent to $41.97 billion in March. Imports increased by 11.3 per cent year-on-year to $63.51 billion in March. The trade deficit stood at $21.54 billion in the month. Trade deficit is the difference between exports and imports.

Cumulatively, during the 2024-25 fiscal year (April-March), the country’s exports moved up by 0.08 per cent to $437.42 billion, while imports climbed by 6.62 per cent to $720.24 billion. The country’s overall exports of goods and services increased by 5.5 per cent to $820.93 billion.

Meanwhile, Indian goods exports to the US in the last financial year increased by 11.6%, from $77.52 billion in FY24 to $86.51 billion in FY25. Imports from the US also rose but by a smaller margin of 7.42%, going up from $42.20 billion to $45.33 billion during the fiscal year that ended on 31 March.

Also Read: Two Maoists carrying Rs 13 lakh bounty killed in encounter

Major goods exported to the US included electronic goods, textiles, drugs and pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, gems and jewellery, petroleum products and agricultural products.

Globally, India’s trade deficit widened sharply to $21.54 billion in March, rising from a three-year low of $14.05 billion in February. Merchandise exports for FY25 stood at $437.42 billion, marginally higher than the $437.07 billion recorded in FY24, while goods imports came in at $720.24 billion in FY25, which was $678.21 billion in FY24, as per commerce ministry data released on Tuesday.

Oil imports surged to $19 billion in March, up from $11.8 billion in February —the highest monthly oil imports since May 2024, when they reached $19.95 billion. Gold imports also nearly doubled to $4.4 billion in March from $2.3 billion in the previous month.

India’s exports of both goods and services in the current fiscal year increased by over 5.39%, reaching $820.93 billion, compared with the previous year. Meanwhile, imports grew by 6.96%, totaling $915.19 billion.