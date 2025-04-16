Know how drugs and substance abuse affect sex life

Use of drugs can pose serious risks to your sexual health and can affect your sex life in many ways, including increasing or decreasing libido and sexual response, as well as making sex more or less intense. They can also increase sexual risk-taking and change the way the body responds to sex.

The effects of drugs on sex change with time. Drugs that interfere with any stage of a person’s sexual response, including their thoughts and feelings, can affect sex. In most cases, the effects are unpredictable.

A substance use disorder can develop in anyone who uses a potentially addictive drug. The risk increases when a person uses a drug for recreational purposes or at a higher dose than a doctor recommends. Some signs of substance use disorders include:

Feeling physically or emotionally dependent on drugs

Not being able to quit using despite trying

Continuing to use drugs despite negative consequences

Experiencing physical withdrawal symptoms when a person attempts to quit

Requiring increasingly higher drug doses to achieve the same high

Also Read: Know consequences of not having sex for long time

Drugs can make sex more or less pleasurable, and the specific effects of drugs on sex can change over time, especially if a person becomes addicted. Drugs can also affect a person’s ability to remember, consent to, or communicate about sex. When a person becomes addicted to the drug for sex, their usual sexual feelings and behaviour may change.

Sex requires a coordination of hormones, neurotransmitters, physiological changes, thoughts, and emotions. When sex and drug or substance abuse are combined, short- and long-term effects on your health can develop. Here are a few ways in which addiction affects your sexual health:

Lowers Libido

Drugs and alcohol affect you emotionally, which impacts your libido. Also, getting and using substances can be physically and emotionally exhausting, leaving you with a little energy or interest in anything else, including sex.

Sexual Dysfunction

Substance abuse can also make it physically difficult to have sex. A male might become incapable of sustaining an erection, and males and females may find that they are unable to achieve orgasm. Some drugs may also make it more difficult to orgasm. Regardless of whether a person psychologically desires sex, drugs can affect physical arousal. For example, they can affect vaginal lubrication or lead to sexual dysfunction.

Sexually Transmitted Disease

Abusing drugs or substance or alcohol can lead to risky sexual behaviour. When a person engages in an unprotected sex, one of the results could be a sexually transmitted disease.

Sexual Risk-Taking & Loss of Relationship:

People may take more sexual risks when under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It is common for people with substance use disorders to lose relationships with those they care about the most.

Substance use disorder is a medical problem. A person with a substance use disorder requires both medical treatment to manage withdrawal symptoms and psychological support to develop new coping skills and resist drug cravings. Treatment may include a combination of therapy, medical detox, medical care for any underlying conditions, lifestyle changes, and abstaining from addictive substances.