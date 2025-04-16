SC directs Telangana to submit restoration plan for 100 acres cleared near University of Hyderabad

The Supreme Court reprimanded the Telangana government for its hasty deforestation on 100 acres of land near the University of Hyderabad, expressing strong disapproval of the rushed tree felling. The court raised concerns about the ecological damage caused by the large-scale clearance and questioned the urgency behind the action, emphasizing that environmental impact cannot be ignored in the name of development.

The bench was particularly alarmed by videos showing animals fleeing from the cleared area, which highlighted the negative effects of deforestation on wildlife and biodiversity. The visuals prompted the court to express surprise and distress, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

In response, the Supreme Court instructed the Telangana government to formulate a detailed restoration plan for the affected land. It emphasized the need for immediate action to mitigate the environmental damage, and directed the state to submit a comprehensive plan to address the ecological fallout caused by the deforestation.