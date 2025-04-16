SC to Hear Petitions Against Waqf Amendment Act Today

The Supreme Court is set to hear a series of petitions, including one filed by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, has listed the petitions for hearing, which also includes those filed by other political figures and organizations such as AAP leader Amanatullah Khan and the Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema. The petitions argue that the new amendments violate fundamental rights and threaten the autonomy of the Muslim community in managing religious endowments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, which received President Droupadi Murmu’s assent in early April, has sparked widespread opposition due to its provisions. Critics argue that the law infringes upon Articles 25 and 26 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantee religious freedom and the right to manage religious institutions. The amendments, according to petitioners, would give the government undue control over Waqf properties, undermining the rights of the Muslim community to manage their religious affairs independently.

Various groups, including political parties like the DMK and Congress, as well as religious organizations like Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, have filed petitions with the Supreme Court, expressing concern over the law’s discriminatory nature. The petitioners contend that the Act imposes arbitrary restrictions on Waqf properties and discriminates against Muslims compared to other religious communities. They urge the court to declare the Act unconstitutional, citing violations of key constitutional principles such as equality and religious freedom.