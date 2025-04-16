Suzuki launches limited-edition GSX-8R

Mumbai: Suzuki Motorcycle has launched a new limited-edition model of the GSX-8R, called the Kiiro Edition. The limited edition will be exclusively meant for the UK market. Only 60 units of the GSX-8R Kiiro Edition will be manufactured. The limited-edition motorcycle is priced at £9,599 on the road, which is equivalent to Rs. 10.87 lakh.

The GSX-9R gets a new yellow colour scheme, along with the branding done in black. In fact, the word ‘Kiiro’ means ‘Yellow’ in Japanese.

The alloy wheels are done in grey along with the frame and the sub-frame and the windscreen is a smoked unit. Other updates include Giles billet Aluminium levers, a single-seat with a cowl and a tank pad.

The motorcycle gets a 776 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, making 81 hp at 8,500 rpm along with 78 Nm of peak torque at 6,800 rpm. The motor gets a 270-degree crank configuration along with Suzuki’s patented cross balancer shaft. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

In terms of features, the Suzuki GSX-8R gets the company’s intelligent ride system, with three riding modes, 4-step switchable traction control, ride-by-wire, ABS and low-rpm assist. There is a 5-inch colour TFT-LCD console on offer as well. In India, the Suzuki GSX-8R is priced at Rs. 9.25 lakh (ex-showroom).