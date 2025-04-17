Know dry fruits that give more health benefits when soaked

In terms of health advantages, dry fruits provide you more energy and have a few other advantages. While the most of them can be eaten without soaking, there are a few here that are preferable. The finest effects of these dry fruits are released by soaking them. Here is everything you need to know if you want to learn more about them.

Almonds

Due to its abundance in vitamin E, antioxidants, and essential oils, almonds are among the best dry fruits in the entire globe. They are typically consumed raw or roasted. Almonds are supposed to be soaked and peeled in order to maximise their nutritional value. In order to do that, they must be soaked overnight or for 6-8 hours in clean water.

Walnuts

The omega-3 fatty acids, protein, minerals, and vitamins in this dried fruit are very abundant. The quantity of beneficial fatty acids found in walnuts can aid someone in their weight loss efforts. However, soaking in milk or fresh water before eating is the best method because it can also make you feel less stressed.

Raisins

Having raisins first thing in the morning after waking up helps to calm the bowel motions because raisins are rather hot by nature. A person’s acidity brought on by certain foods can also be treated by eating soaked kishmish or raisins.

Figs

Anjeer, often known as figs, is a tasty dry fruit that one can eat. Figs are without a doubt one of the healthiest dry fruits one could ever eat, having virtually little fat, no cholesterol, and a balanced mix of carbs and sugar.

Dates

This remarkable dried fruit is a nutritious powerhouse that is rich in vitamins and minerals. Experts concur that dates can aid to lower heart-related disorders when it comes to the benefits of soaking dates. Additionally, soaked dates are the finest food for a hangover and help with bowel movements for those who have consumed too much alcohol.