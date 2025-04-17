Know what is maintenance sex

Basically, maintenance sex is a couple keeping the sex up to ensure both people in the relationship are sexually satisfied. It is like maintaining a relationship with the help of sex just like we maintain the walls of our house with paint or the furniture with nuts and bolts.

As per experts, maintenance sex can boost their relationship by keeping the physical bond strong and preventing feelings of neglect or distance.

A 2017 study revealed that couples that have sex once a week are the happiest. Another study in the US said couples who had sex more than once a week didn’t report being any happier, and those who had sex less than once a week reported feeling less fulfilled.

Some argue that maintenance sex is sexist and that one should only have sex when they are ‘in the mood’. But what happens when one partner isn’t ‘in the mood’ and the other, with the higher libido, wants sex? This leaves one partner feeling hounded for sex all the time and the other pathetic for wanting it, leading to an unhealthy, sexless, and unfulfilled marriage. Sex plays an

Couples might need or want to have maintenance sex to keep their relationship strong, maintain intimacy, or fulfill each other’s needs.